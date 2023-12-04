Michael B. Jordan, Simu Liu, Catherine O’Hara + More!

MICHAEL B. JORDAN REPORTEDLY CRASHES HIS FERRARI INTO PARKED CAR IN HOLLYWOOD: TMZ reports that Michael B. Jordan crashed his Ferrari into a parked Kia in Hollywood on Saturday night (December 2nd). No one was injured in the accident. The LAPD told the outlet the Black Panther actor did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, but cops did not perform a field sobriety test.

SIMU LIU CANCELS DISNEY WORLD APPEARANCE DUE TO ‘HEALTH SCARES:’ Simu Liu shared on his Instagram Stories Thursday (November 30th) that he had to cancel his appearance at Disney World’s Candlelight Processional this year due to “health scares.” The Kim’s Convenience actor said he was “absolutely gutted” to have to miss the event. “For those who were looking forward to seeing me, know that I was equally looking forward to be part of the holidays,” he wrote, according to People. “The health of myself and my family are of paramount importance to me. After all, that’s the spirt of the season! And so, after some health scares I’ve made the difficult decision to stay home.”

CATHERINE O’HARA AND MACCAULAY CULKIN REUNITE FOR HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME CEREMONY: Macaulay Culkin and his onscreen mother in Home Alone, Catherine O’Hara, reunited on Friday (December 1st) during Culkin’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony—just in time for the holiday season. Praising Culkin’s acting abilities, the Schitt’s Creek star said, “I know you worked really hard, I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do.” She added, “Macaulay, congratulations. You so deserve your star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And thank you for including me, your fake mom who left you home alone not once but twice, to share in this happy occasion. I’m so proud of you.” According to Entertainment Weekly, the My Girl actor teared up during the ceremony and ended his thank you speech with a Home Alone reference. “To wrap things up, and in the spirit of the holiday season, I just wanna say Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals,” he said.

WILL SMITH CALLS FAME ‘A UNIQUE MONSTER:’ During a Q&A at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia on Saturday (December 2nd), Will Smith spoke about the complexity involved in being a famous person. Following the “adversities of the last couple years,” he said he has been examining his relationship to fame. “Fame is a unique monster … I’ve had to be really careful,” the Men In Black actor shared, according to Deadline. “You can’t get excited when everybody is saying good things about you, because the more you take when people are saying good things about you, the more hurt you’re gonna be when people are saying bad things about you.”