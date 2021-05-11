Michael B. Jordan Plans To Break His Family's Name Tradition When He Has Kids

During an interview with Ellen, Michael B. Jordan revealed that he plans to break his family's naming tradition when he has kids. Michael's dad's name is Michael A. Jordan. Michael explained why his son won't be named Michael C. Jordan, saying, “I am breaking that circle right there too much. The pressure I had to live up to my dad’s name and I’m not gonna put that on my kid.” He added, “I’m gonna give him his own identity. He’s gotta walk in his own shoes.”

Although Michael hasn't revealed when he'd want to have kids, he did say that his one-year-old nephew Lennox has distracted his family from asking when he’ll have kids of his own. He told Ellen, “He bought me some time. Lennox definitely gave me a break right there.”