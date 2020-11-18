Michael B. Jordan Named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020

People Magazine has named Michael B. Jordan 2020's Sexiest Man Alive. The actor told the magazine about the title, "It's a cool feeling. You know, everybody always made that joke, like, ‘Mike, this is the one thing you’re probably not going to get.' But it’s a good club to be a part of."

In his cover story, Jordan discussed his parents Donna and Michael and his siblings Khalid and Jamila and the impact they've had on him. He explained, "My mom and dad sacrificed so much to provide for my sister, brother and me. I'm just grateful. Honestly it’s like they all have had such an impact on me and who I am and how I approach each day and without that, a lot of things about me just wouldn’t be the same. So it all comes back to that foundation. I’m really thankful for that."

On where he sees himself in ten years, he said he hopes "to be maybe directing a little more, acting less, producing a lot more."

He added, "Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is. Hopefully a family by then, I’m going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play."