Michael B. Jordan, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny + More!

THE LAPD IS INVESTIGATING MICHAEL B. JORDAN’S CAR CRASH FOLLOWING RELEASE OF VIRAL VIDEO: According to a report by TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating Michael B. Jordan’s December 3rd car crash, during which his blue Ferrari slammed into a parked car in Hollywood. Video of the crash has since gone viral. The Black Panther actor has yet to comment on the incident.

BAD BUNNY AND KENDALL JENNER ARE REPORTEDLY BROKEN UP: According to Page Six, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are no longer an item. The pair were first linked in February of this year and were last seen together the morning after a Halloween party at Chateau Marmont in late October. Around the same time, the “Dakiti” singer and Sofia Vergara appeared to flirt on social media. The Modern Family actor shared a clip from Bad Bunny’s video for his song “Monaco” to Instagram, and translated lyrics on the track read, “Sofia Vergara is beautiful, but she is more beautiful in person.” She wrote in the caption, “Mas lindo eres tu @badbunnypr,” which translates to, “You are cuter.”