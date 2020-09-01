Michael B. Jordan Breaks His Silence On Chadwick Boseman‘s Death

Michael B. Jordan has broken his silence on his friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. Jordan wrote via Instagram, “I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time.”

He continued, “One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time.”