Met Gala, ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ + More!

THE THEME FOR THE 2024 MET GALA IS REVEALED: AP News reports that the theme for next year’s Met Gala is … “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The theme is inspired by the forthcoming exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which will feature 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection. The star-studded event is set to take place on May 6th, 2024.

CHECK OUT THE TRAILER FOR THE ‘MEAN GIRLS’ MUSICAL REMAKE: On Wednesday (November 8th), Paramount dropped the official trailer for the Mean Girls musical remake. People reports that creator Tina Fey will be reprising her role as Ms. Norbury from the original 2004 film, alongside Tim Meadows as Principal Duvall. New cast members include Jenna Fischer, Jon Hamm, Busy Philipps, Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey. The movie will hit theaters on January 12th.

THE TRAILER FOR ‘GHOSTBUSTERS: FROZEN EMPIRE’ IS RELEASED: According to Variety, the Ghostbusters are returning to New York City for the franchise’s latest film. Sony released the official trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire on Wednesday (November 8th), which shows Paul Rudd and the gang from Ghostbusters: Aflerlife fighting a ghost called the “death chill.” This new villain covers the city in ice during the middle of the summer. “For the first time in New York history, people froze to death in the middle of July,” Patton Oswalt says in the trailer. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will debut in theaters on March 29th.

JEREMY ALLEN WHITE SAYS HE ‘PLAYED IT ALL WRONG’ WHEN IT CAME TO THE POSSIBILITY OF STARRING IN A ‘MARVEL-Y MOVIE:’ In a recent interview with GQ, Jeremy Allen White explained how he lost the option of starring in a “Marvel-y movie.” The Bear actor told the outlet, “I had a meeting for a kind of Marvel-y movie, and I had an attitude. I think I played it all wrong.” He recalled telling executives, “ ‘Tell me about why should I do your movie,'” but this did not go over well. “They were like, ‘Fuck you.’ And I was like, ‘Right on,'” he said.