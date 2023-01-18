Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin + More!

MERYL STREEP JOINS THE CAST OF ‘ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING:’ The one and only Meryl Streep has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building for its third season. Selena Gomez ad Steve Martin announced the news on Instagram Tuesday (January 17th). It has not yet been revealed whether Streep will be a guest star or a series regular.

KRISTIN CHENOWETH SAYS SHE REGRETS NOT TAKING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST CBS FOR ‘THE GOOD WIFE’ ON-SET INJURY: Kristin Chenoweth opened up about the injury that nearly killed her on the set of The Good Wife in 2012 on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. “I heard, like, a flagpole sound. I literally heard, ‘We’re losing the light.’ I heard, ‘Action.’ And I woke up at Bellevue [Hospital]. It hit me in the face and it threw me into a curb. Seven-inch skull fracture, hairline [fracture], and teeth and ribs,” she said. “My hair extensions, you know, made the hairline fracture go together. My doctor said, ‘What are these metal things?’ And I said, ‘They’re hair extensions.’ And he said, ‘They saved your life.’” The Holidate actress added that she regrets not taking legal action against the network. “I didn’t do it out of fear and anxiety, so don’t ever let fear rule your life. I have long-standing injuries from that. I wished I had listened to my dad, who said, ‘You’re gonna wanna do this.’ And we’re not the suing family, but when you’re practically killed…,” she said.

CHANNING TATUM IS PLANNING TO REMAKE ‘GHOST:’ In his recent interview with Vanity Fair, Channing Tatum revealed that his production company Free Association has the rights to the 1990 film Ghost, and that he is planning to star in a remake of the movie. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said. What’s more, the interview was conducted while Tatum made pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.”

SALLY FIELD TO BE HONORED WITH THE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD AT THE SCREEN ACTORS GUILD AWARDS: According to Today, Sally Field will be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in February. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement, “Sally is an amazing actor with an enormous range and an uncanny ability to embody any character. She has an enduring career because she is authentic in her performance and always projects likability and humanity — she just connects.”