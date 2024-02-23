Meryl Streep, Martin Short, Drew Barrymore + More!

MERYL STREEP AND MARTIN SHORT ENJOY DINNER TOGETHER AFTER DENYING ROMANCE RUMORS: People reports that Only Murders in the Building costars Meryl Streep and Martin Short were spotted having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California, on Wednesday (February 21st). The pair were photographed smiling as they left the restaurant together. This comes nearly one month after they denied the rumors that they are dating. Fans started speculating about the nature of their relationship after seeing them interact at the Golden Globes.

JIMMY FALLON SURPRISES DREW BARRYMORE WITH MADAME TUSSAUDS WAX FIGURE ON HER BIRTHDAY: Drew Barrymore celebrated her 49th birthday on her eponymous talk show Thursday (February 22nd) and received a special surprise from her friend and Fever Pitch costar, Jimmy Fallon. “Hey pal. Happy birthday. I have a little surprise for you,” he said via video message. “You’re about to join me in one of the most exclusive clubs in the world. You’re getting your very own wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Happy birthday, it’s happening. Love you.” Barrymore was excited to learn the news and later shared, “I’ve never gotten to do anything like this. I have to secretly admit, I always wondered like, ‘Would I ever get picked?’ And I didn’t think I would.”

ZENDAYA SHARES THE ‘ONE PICTURE’ THAT ‘DOES HAUNT’ HER FROM HER PAST: During a Puppy Interview with BuzzFeed published on Thursday (February 22nd), fashion icon Zendaya reflected on her past looks and shared the “one picture” from that does still “haunt” her. “It was a different time, guys,” she told the outlet. “I thought it was cute to have like one heel and one sneaker. I was like … Best of both worlds or something like that … I don’t want to talk about it.”

MORGAN WADE CARESSES KYLE RICHARDS WHILE TAKING PHOTOS AT ‘WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE:’ Us Weekly reports that a video was shared to Instagram on Thursday (February 22nd) showing Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade posing for photos at Watch What Happens Live. The video shows the “Wilder Days” singer with her arm around the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s waist, caressing her hip. This comes following months of speculation about the pair’s romantic involvement. https://www.instagram.com/p/C3pqjXmMol3/?igsh=MTRqcTFyMWExaGlibw%3D%3D&img_index=1