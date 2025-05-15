Menendez Brothers Resentenced to Life With Parole, Paving Way for Freedom

Lyle and Erik Menendez, who have been in prison for over 30 years for killing their parents in 1989, are one step closer to a potential release after being re-sentenced by a California judge. Their life without parole terms were modified to 50 years to life, allowing for potential parole due to their age at the time of the murders. Found guilty in 1996, the brothers claimed self-defense, citing sexual abuse by their father. A Netflix documentary stirred renewed interest in their case. Prosecutors had argued against re-sentencing. The brothers’ fate now rests with the state parole board and Gov. Gavin Newsom for potential clemency. A parole hearing is set for June 13. (NPR)