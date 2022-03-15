Melissa McCarthy Says Playing Ursula Was An ‘Out Of Body’ Experience

To say Melissa McCarthy had fun playing Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid would be an understatement.

At the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (March 13th), McCarthy told Entertainment Tonight’s Lauren Zima, “Doing the Mermaid and working with [director] Rob Marshall and doing one of my favorite villains of all time was an out of body experience.”

The Bridesmaids actress continued, “I loved it. I loved every second of it and I cried like a baby on my last day. I was like, ‘I don’t want to leave. I don’t want to leave. I don’t want to leave.’ So, every single part of that process was amazing and beyond.”

“I’m so excited to see it in its full glory,” she said.