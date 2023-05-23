Melissa McCarthy Recalls Working On ‘Volatile, Hostile Set’ That Left Her ‘Physically Ill’

Halle Bailey recently credited Melissa McCarthy for teaching her how to speak up on set, and McCarthy told The Observer in an interview published on Sunday (May 21st) how she learned to do this for herself. The Bridesmaids actress recalled an especially awful experience on a particular set that led her to say, “It stops today!”

“I did work for someone once who ran such a volatile, hostile set that it made me physically ill,” the Spy star said. “My eyes were swelling up, I was absorbing all of this nuttiness.”

“There were people weeping, visibly so upset by this one person,”McCarthy added. “And I think that’s why the manipulation worked, because to get to me this person would fire people I loved, which kept me quiet. It was very effective. Then one day, I was like, ‘It stops today!’ I just kept saying to them, it stops, it stops. And I know now I’ll never keep quiet again.”