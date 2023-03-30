Melissa Joan Hart Tears Up As She Describes Helping Kids During The Covenant School Shooting

Melissa Joan Hart recounted her experience trying to help students as they fled from a school shooter at Covenant School in Nashville Monday (March 27th).

On the latest episode of her What Women Binge podcast, the Melissa and Joey star said she was driving with her husband when she saw a teacher walk into the street and “all these tiny children going by.”

She added, “The look on her face just changed my life.”

The actress said that she “began helping the children across the road, including one who asked her, “What’s going on?”

As emergency responders came to take the kids to safety, Hart said she stayed and prayed along with a woman who said her child was still inside the school.

Hart teared up as she explained, “It was just the worst thing I’ve ever seen and I’m not even a first responder. I didn’t even have to see what they have to see, what those teachers saw, what those children saw. So it was just a really hard day and it’s gonna get worse for some around the grieving process.”