Melissa Barrera Says Being Fired From ‘Scream VII’ Was ‘Shocking’

In an interview with Rolling Stone published on Wednesday (January 24th), Melissa Barrera shared her reaction to being fired from Scream VII in November after she shared support for Palestine on social media. The Vida actor has starred in the franchise since the reboot.

“I’m not the first person that’s happened to, but it was shocking. I don’t even know what to say,” she told the outlet. “I think everything that happened was very transparent, on both sides, and I know who I am, and I know that what I said always came from a place of love and a place of humanity and a place of human rights and a place of freedom for people, which shouldn’t be controversial. It shouldn’t be up for debate.”

Barrera added, “So, I’m very at peace. The people who know me in my family know the truth about me and where I stand, and I think most people in the world also do.”