Melanie Lynskey Says She Was Body-Shamed On The Set Of Yellowjackets

Melanie Lynskey is shining a light on the lack of body positivity in Hollywood. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lynskey said that someone on the Yellowjackets production team approached her with body-shaming comments. “They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this.”

Lynskey added that her co-stars, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis all came to her defense, even writing a letter to the producers of the show regarding the issue.

On top of these comments, when Lynskey’s character, Shauna, had an affair with Peter Gadiot’s character, Adam, some fans questioned the storyline—having trouble believing that he would be attracted to her.

“I’m just like, ‘Wow, really? That’s where people’s heads are at, that the most important thing is being thin or young?'” she said to the magazine. Lynskey also shared that she has struggled with disordered eating in the past.