Mel Gibson & Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Flight Risk’ Tops Box Office With $12 Million

Mark Wahlberg’s action thriller Flight Risk, directed by Mel Gibson, soared to the top of the box office with a $12 million debut, while Disney’s Mufasa secured second place after six weeks in theater with an additional $8.7 million. The R-rated comedy One Of Them Days (starring Keke Palmer and SZA) fell to third place at $8 million, but continued to benefit from positive reviews, grossing $25 million after two weeks. Sonic The Hedgehog 3 held on to fourth place with $5.5 million, followed by Disney’s Moana 2 in fifth place with $4.1 million. The animated sequel, which had been planned as a series for Disney+, has now grossed over $1 billion globally. (Variety)