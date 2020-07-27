Mel Gibson Hospitalized for Coronavirus in April

Mel Gibson landed in the hospital for a week in April after testing positive for COVID-19, his rep tells People. The 64-year-old “ tested positive in April and spent a week in the hospital. He was treated with the drug Remdesivir, while in the hospital, and has tested negative numerous times since then as well as positive for the antibodies.”

He was hospitalized in L.A. He was spotted out at a grocery store in California with his girlfriend Rosalind Ross in March. The pair welcomed their first child together in 2017, which was Gibson’s ninth and Ross’ first.

Gibson kept his battle private. He became sick just a few weeks after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson went public with their coronavirus.

Several other stars have also shared their COVID diagnoses, including Tony Shalhoub, George Stephanopoulos, Lesley Stahl, Pink, Prince Charles, Chris Cuomo, Daniel Dae Kim, Debi Mazar, Andy Cohen, Idris Elba and Harvey Weinstein. Others have died, including Roy Horn and John Prine.