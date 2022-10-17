Mel Gibson, Harvey Weinstein, Keke Palmer + More!

MEL GIBSON CAN TESTIFY AGAINST HARVEY WEINSTEIN IN UPCOMING TRIAL: According to Entertainment Tonight, a Los Angeles judge ruled on Friday (October 14th) that Mel Gibson can be called to testify in Harvey Weinstein’s upcoming rape and sexual assault trial. Gibson is expected to corroborate an allegation by Jane Doe 3, who says Weinstein sexually assaulted her after she gave him a massage in 2010. Jane Doe 3 told Gibson about the assault while she was giving the Braveheart actor a massage in 2015. Weinstein’s team requested that they be allowed to question Gibson about racist and anti-Semitic comments he’s made over the years, including the alleged anti-Semitic comments made to Winona Ryder—but this request was denied.

KEKE PALMER SAYS ‘BEING MORTAL’ WOULD NEED A ‘MAJOR REWRITE’ TO BE COMPLETED: Speaking with Variety at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles Saturday (October 15th), Keke Palmer said Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal would probably need “a major rewrite,” following Bill Murray’s inappropriate behavior on set. “If somebody could figure it out, it would be Aziz,” she said. “Obviously, we got cut short at a certain point but I will say that I am pretty devastated. It’s an amazing film. If there is some way to be able to complete, salvage it, I would want to do it.” The Nope actress added, “[Ansari] would probably have to do a major rewrite, but I know what we got was gold.”

‘FREAKY’ DIRECTOR SPEAKS OUT AGAINST DAY-AND-DATE RELEASES: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Freaky director Christopher Landon took to Twitter on Saturday (October 15th) to slam day-and-date releases, following the debut of Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock. “Stop doing this,” Landon wrote. “Please. It doesn’t work. Studios: stop gambling with filmmakers and their movies to try and prop up your fledgling streaming services. This happened to me on Freaky and it destroyed us. We worked SO HARD to make a fun movie. Blood sweat and tears. Months away from our families. And for what?”

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ‘TULSA KING:’ Deadline reports that Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the upcoming mob drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. The trailer first aired during the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game on CBS Sunday (October 16th).