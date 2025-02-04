Mel B Will Return To Judge ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 20

Spice Girl Mel B will join Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara on the judges panel for Season 20 of America’s Got Talent, replacing Heidi Klum. Terry Crews is set to return as host for his seventh season, and contestant auditions are already in progress. Mel B previously appeared on the show for six seasons, and participated in two spinoff series. “It is absolutely brilliant to be able to announce this year as our 20th season,” Cowell said in a statement. “Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people. It’s true that two or three minutes can change your life.” Season 20 of AGT debuts May 27th at 8 p.m. on NBC. (Variety)