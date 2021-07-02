Meghan McCain To Leave ‘The View’ After Four Years

Meghan McCain announced Thursday (July 1st) morning that she will be leaving The View after four seasons.

The 36-year-old made the announcement on air, saying, “So I am just going to rip the Band-Aid off. I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts and the viewers at home, that this is going to be my last season here at The View.”

According to McCain, her plan is to make Washington DC her family’s permanent home. She, her husband, Ben Domenech, and their daughter, Liberty, have been living there during the pandemic although The View is based in New York.

She added, “We have this incredible life here … and I think, as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps, her first words, I just have this really wonderful life here that ultimately I didn’t want to leave.”

The news comes shortly after Page Six revealed that ABC had pleaded with McCain to stay on the show — and even offered her a contributor role on ABC News, which she turned down.

In a statement about McCain’s departure, ABC News wrote, “For the past four years, Meghan McCain has brought her fierce determination and vast political knowledge and experience to ‘The View. She recently came to us with her decision to depart the show at the end of this season, a difficult choice that she made for her and her family that we respect and understand. We wish the best for Meghan as she plans her next chapter, and thank her for the passion and unique voice that she shared with us and our viewers each day.”