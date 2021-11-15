Meghan Markle’s Private Texts Read Out in Court + Visit to Army Base

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dealt with “constant berating” from members of the royal family over her difficult relationship with her father, according to texts and emails released by London’s Court of Appeal on Friday.

In the messages, Meghan told her former communications chief Jason Knauf about her plans to write a note to her estranged father, Thomas, who repeatedly gave interviews about Meghan and Harry after pulling out of their May 2018 wedding.

According to People, “The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H,” Meghan said via text in August 2018, using her pet name for Prince Harry. “Even after a week with his dad Prince Charles and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context — and revert to ‘can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?'”

She continued: “They fundamentally don’t understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family… ‘She wrote him a letter and he is still doing it.’ By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause.'”

Meghan added: “Obviously everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked so I have been meticulous in my word choice.”

“Given I’ve only ever called him daddy it makes sense to open as such (despite him being less than paternal), and in the unfortunate event that it leaked it would pull at the heartstrings,” she wrote.

In February, a judge ruled in her favor over five articles published by Associated Newspapers Limited, in which portions of her article were reprinted.

VISIT TO BASE

Meghan and Harry surprised young Afghan children by visiting the Task Force Liberty at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, and singing them a children’s song.

They toured a classroom where the students had been learning “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes” to help with their English, Harry and Meghan led the children in singing the song, said to be one of the kids’ favorites.