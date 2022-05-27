Meghan Markle Visits Uvalde, Texas, To Honor Shooting Victims

On Thursday (May 26th), Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Uvalde, Texas, to pay her respects for the 19 children and two teachers who were killed during the Robb Elementary School shooting on Tuesday (May 24th).

The Duchess of Essex was spotted in casual clothes and a baseball cap, as she lay a bouquet of white flowers down at the memorial outside of the Uvalde County Courthouse.

Markle, who is a mother to two children, walked around looking at the memorials for the victims. She knelt next to the cross for Uziyah Garcia, who was 10 years old, and hung her head.

A spokesperson for Markle said she wanted to visit the community and offer condolences in person as they go through “unimaginable grief.”