Meghan Markle Teases A Return To Instagram

In a cover story for The Cut released on Monday (August 29th), Meghan Markle announced that she is planning on returning to Instagram, after previously deactivating her accounts due to bullying.

“I’m getting back … on Instagram,” she said. The interviewer added that “her eyes were alight and devilish” as she said this. When Markle got engaged to Prince Harry in 2017, she had to give up control of her social media accounts, along with opening her own mail and other everyday activities.

“It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” she said. The Suits actress added that there was “literally a structure” when it came to sharing photos of her kids.

“Why would I give the very people that are calling my children the N-word a photo of my child before I can share it with the people that love my child?” she asked. “You tell me how that makes sense and then I’ll play that game.”

Markle added that she’s “still healing” when it comes to everything that happened with the royal family.