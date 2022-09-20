Meghan Markle Sheds Tears For Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle got visibly emotional at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral Monday (September 19th) and was photographed wiping away tears as she stood next to her husband, Prince Harry. The photos were taken as the late Queen’s coffin was transported into a hearse at Wellington Arch.

As a tribute, the Suits actress also wore the diamond-and-pearl earrings that Queen Elizabeth II had gifted her.

Later in the day, Harry and Meghan returned to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault. The couple were married at the chapel in 2018.