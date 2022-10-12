Meghan Markle Shares How Prince Harry Was There For Her At Her ‘Worst Point’

Meghan Markle opened up about being at her “worst point” on Tuesday’s (October 11th) episode of her Archetypes podcast. She shared that her husband, Prince Harry, helped her find a mental health professional at this time.

During the episode, Markle touched on mental health, suicide, sexual assault, and being called “crazy” with Constance Wu and Deepika Padukone.

“I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call,” the Suits actress shared. “And I called this woman. She didn’t know I was even calling her. And she was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little ‘beep, beep,’ and I was like, ‘Hi,’ and I’m introducing myself and that you can literally, you’re going, wait, sorry. I’m just. Who is this? Um, and saying I need help. And she could hear the dire state that I was in.”

She added that this moment helped her realize how important it is to seek help when you need it. “But I think it’s for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it,” she said.