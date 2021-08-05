Meghan Markle Shares A Glimse of Lilibet.

If you look hard enough, you can catch your first glimpse of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in a video commemorating Meghan Markle’s 40th birthday.

The Instagram clip shared to the Archwell page shows a small, framed shot of the newborn sitting atop Markle’s desk at her Montecito, California home. Page Six confirmed that the black-and-white photo iis of Prince Harry with his daughter.

The baby has not been seen since her birth at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June.