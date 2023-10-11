Meghan Markle Says She’s ‘Frightened’ About Her Kids Joining Social Media

Meghan Markle is “worried” about her children joining social media when they’re old enough to. The Suits actress shares four-year-old Archie and two-year-old Lilibet with her husband, Prince Harry.

“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life—outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” Markle said, gesturing to the Duke of Sussex at Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day on Tuesday (October 10th). “But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us.”

Markle added, “Everyone is affected by the online world and social media. We all just want to feel safe. I’m confident that with more ears and awareness and visibility of what is really happening, we can make some significant change together.”