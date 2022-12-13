Meghan Markle Says She Was ‘Fed To The Wolves’ In New ‘Harry & Meghan’ Trailer

On Monday (December 12th), Netflix dropped the trailer for the second part of Harry & Meghan, which is set to be released on the streaming platform Thursday (December 15th). In the clip, Prince Harry comments on the “institutional gaslighting” the pair endured, while Meghan Markle says she was “fed to the wolves.”

The Duke of Sussex also wonders aloud what might have happened had they not stepped away from their royal duties and “got[ten] out when we did.” Markle adds, “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

“They were happy to lie to protect my brother (Prince William), they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us,” Harry says.

Like the first part of the docuseries, the new trailer also features intimate pictures and videos of the couple’s life—including a sweet black-and-white photo of them carrying their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana.