Meghan Markle Receives Public Apology For Copyright Infringement

On Sunday (December 26th) The Mail on Sunday issued a public apology to Meghan Markle for infringing her copyright. After printing sections of a letter she wrote to her father shortly after marrying Prince Harry in 2018, The Mail on Sunday was ordered to issue a mea culpa to the Duchess of Sussex.

Markle pursued an 18-month-long legal battle against the publication for breaching her privacy. In addition to the public apology, which is required to stay on the homepage of MailOnline “for a period of one week” and include a hyperlink to the full judgment, the Duchess will also receive financial compensation. The newspaper group is expected to pay 90% of Markle’s $1.88 million legal expenses.

In a statement on December 2nd, Markle said, “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.” She continued, “While this win is precedent setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.”