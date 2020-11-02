Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Skip Christmas in the U.K., Pregnancy Rumors Circulate

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be heading back to the U.K. for Christmas with their son Archie, according to reports. They were set to hop the pond and celebrate with the Queen and the rest of the royals amid a tabloid court battle. But a judge granted her request to postpone the trial until next fall for a “confidential” reason, that many speculate may be a pregnancy.

“It is unlikely the Duke and Duchess will be traveling before the end of the year because the focus had been the trial in January,” a spokesman for the couple said. “As that is no longer happening, there are no plans to travel at the moment, but any travel plans will be kept under review.”

The 39-year-old Duchess sued the Mail on Sunday‘s publisher Associated Newspapers for printing a private letter sent to her father, Thomas Markle.

Observers say that their absence will be felt by the Queen, who is 94, and the Duke of Endiburgh, who is 99. Neither have seen their youngest grandchild for a year. Meghan and Harry brought Archie to Canada last November and did not bring him back in January or March before officially resigning from their senior royal posts.