Meghan Markle, Katy Perry, Sylvester Stallone + More!

MEGHAN MARKLE REACHES A NEW PODCASTING DEAL WITH LEMONADA MEDIA: According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meghan Markle is back in the business of podcasting. The Duchess of Sussex told the outlet in a statement that she will be working on a new podcast with Lemonada Media and will be re-releasing Archetypes. This news comes nearly a year after she and Prince Harry ended their partnership with Spotfiy. “I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” the Suits actor said. “Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works.”

KATY PERRY ANNOUNCES SHE IS LEAVING ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ AFTER SEASON 22: Katy Perry revealed on Monday’s (February 12th) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she’s planning to say goodbye to American Idol after the show’s 22nd season. “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol,” she said. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying?” Perry added, “I love the show so much, but I wanna go and see the world and maybe bring new music. Maybe I’ll come back if they’ll have me one day.” The “Roar” singer joined the show for its 16th season in 2018.

SYLVESTER STALLONE WANTS RYAN GOSLING TO PLAY RAMBO: During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, Sylvester Stallone revealed who he wants to play Rambo in a potential reboot of the franchise. “I met [Ryan Gosling] at a dinner,” Stallone told host Jimmy Fallon. “Obviously we are opposites. He’s good looking. I’m not. Seriously! Could you imagine me as Ken? It doesn’t work at all.” He added, “[Ryan] goes, ‘I was fascinated by Rambo and I used to go to school dressed as Rambo and people would chase me away and I still didn’t stop. I’d vacation as Rambo.’ He just kept saying that he had a lot of affiliation with Rambo … And I thought, you know, this is interesting. If I ever pass the baton, I’ll pass it on to him because he loves the character.”

CILLIAN MURPHY SAYS ‘EVERYONE IS SO BORED’ DURING PRESS TOURS: Cillian Murphy shared his honest thoughts about press tours during a cover story with GQ published on Tuesday (February 13th). The Oppenheimer actor even admitted to being relieved when the SAG-AFTRA strike began because that meant he didn’t have to promote the film anymore. “I think it’s a broken model,” he said, speaking about the press tour system. “The model is — everybody is so bored.” The Peaky Blinders actor added, “It’s like Joanne Woodward said, ‘Acting is like sex—do it, don’t talk about it’ … People always used to say to me, ‘He has reservations’ or ‘He’s a difficult interviewee.’ Not really! I love talking about work, about art. What I struggle with, and find unnecessary, and unhelpful about what I want to do, is: ‘Tell me about yourself…’”