Meghan Markle Braces for Palace Showdown as Princess Diana’s Final Words Are Revealed

Meghan Markle and Buckingham Palace are preparing for a “brutal showdown” amid bullying claims against Meghan, according to a report in the Mirror. An insider claims that she has asked the Palace to give her a “point-by-point” breakdown of the allegations that she reduced staffers to tears. A spokesperson has said that the accusations are a “calculated smear campaign” set to undermine Meghan after her blockbuster interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Adding fuel to the drama are reports that Meghan and Harry bought up Lilibet domains for their unborn daughter ahead of receiving the Queen’s approval of using her childhood nickname for their daughter.

PRINCESS DIANA

Princess Diana’s last words, meanwhile, have been shared by a fire chief who tried to help her after a crash in Paris that ultimately killer her in 1997. Sgt. Xavier Gourmelon told The Daily Mail she asked, “Oh my God, what’s happened?”

“She spoke in English and said, ‘Oh my God, what’s happened?’ I could understand that, so I tried to calm her. I held her hand,” said Gourmelon, who gave statements to police but has never before spoken to the press.

The crash instantly killer driver Henri Paul and her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed.

He didn’t realize who she was, he said.