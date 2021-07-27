Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Daughter Finally Added to Line of Succession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s second child, a daughter named Lilibet, was officially added to the royal family’s line of succession website. The seven-week-old’s absence upset some royal watchers, who saw it as yet another cold shoulder presented to Harry and Meghan.

She now ranks eighth, behind her 2-year-old brother, Archie. Above are Prince Charles, Prince William and his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and then Prince Harry. Kate Middleton and Meghan are in the line as they married into the family, instead of being born into it.

The pair are reportedly working on a four-book deal, in addition to film and podcast projects with Netflix and Spotify.