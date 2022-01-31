Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Weigh In On Spotify Controversy

Following the trails of Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are calling on Spotify to address COVID-19 misinformation on the streaming platform. The royal couple have an exclusive multi-year podcast with Spotify and want to make certain that the streaming platform does everything it can to stop the spread of misinformation.

On Sunday (January 30th), a spokesperson for the royal couple’s Archewell foundation said, “Since the inception of Archewell, we have worked to address the real-time global misinformation crisis. Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day.”

The statement continued, “Last April, our co-founders began expressing concerns to our partners at Spotify about the all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform. We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis. We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”

This comes after Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their music from the platform when Spotify refused to address misinformation about COVID-19 on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.