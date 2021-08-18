Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Speak on Afghanistan and Haiti

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are speaking out during this “exceptionally fragile” time. In a statement shared to their Archewell Foundation website, they addressed the tropical storm and earthquake that hit Haiti, the COVID crisis and the Taliban taking of Afghanistan.

“The world is exceptionally fragile right now,” began Meghan, 40, and Harry, 36. “As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless. As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken. And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared.”

“When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not,” the parents of two said. “And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.”

“As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity,” they concluded. The note was signed from “The Duke & Duchess of Sussex,” followed by Harry and Meghan’s first-name signatures.

The Archewell Team then said they were supporting troops who served in Afghanistan, working with World Central Kitchen in Haiti and working to support vaccine equity.