Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share A Kiss Onstage At The Invictus Games Opening Ceremony

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a sweet moment during the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games on Saturday (April 16th). After giving a heartfelt speech, Markle introduced her “incredible husband” and welcomed Harry onto the stage—where the couple shared a loving kiss.

During her speech, the Duchess of Sussex said she and Harry were “so grateful” to the Netherlands for “welcoming us and for hosting the Invictus Games,” a sporting event held for wounded, injured, and sick veterans.

“For each team, my husband and I both recognize it’s been a lot to get here both physically and emotionally. Not least of which for the Ukraine team, who we are all standing with,” she said.

Markle thanked the veterans in attendance for their service and said of her husband, “I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same because he’s your fellow veteran, having served two tours of duty in Afghanistan and 10 years of military service.”