Meghan & Harry’s Former Chief of Staff Speaks Out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s former chief of staff Catherine St-Laurent is shedding light on what it was like working of the pair. Even before they stepped down from their senior royal roles, they were dogged with rumors that Meghan especially was difficult to work with.

But St-Laurent, who joined Archewell from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, said she had an “incredible experience.”

She told The Cut: “They are incredibly talented and creative leaders. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey. The time that I spent with them was incredibly fulfilling.”

St-Laurent added, “I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that.”

That said, she is no longer working for them full time. Since then, she launched Acora Partners, a philanthropic advising and social-impact consulting firm, with business partner Rebecca Goldman.