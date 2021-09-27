Meghan & Harry Take the Big Apple: Details

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are visiting New York City, doing double duty on both professional and social fronts. They officially flew in to attend the Global Citizen Live in Central Park Saturday. Multiple reports of their goings-on have emerged.

U.N. MEETING

The pair went to the U.N. on Saturday with Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed before appearing at the Global Citizen concert in NYC’s Central Park. At the concert, which featured performances in NY, Paris, Lagos and Seoul, focused on vaccine equity. In NY, Coldplay, J. Lo, Lizzo and others performed.

“Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That’s the point, but that’s not happening,” Meghan, 40, said.

“And while in this country and many others, you can go almost anywhere and get vaccinated, billions of people around the world cannot,” she continued. “This year, the world’s expected to produce enough doses to meet the target of vaccinating 70% of people in every single country. But it is wrong that so much of the vaccine supply has only gone to just 10 wealthy nations so far, and not everyone else. It’s just not OK.”

DATE NIGHT

A spy tells Page Six that the pair were spotted on a double date night with her pal Misha Nonoo and his friend Mikey Hess, with Meghan dominating the conversation, and Harry eventually focusing on his phone for a while. The pair were hanging at Carlyle Hotel’s Bemelmans Bar. The spy spilled: “Harry got bored and started looking at his phone. Then he got back in the conversation, and then he lost it again and went back to his phone.”

MEETING WITH STUDENTS

The pair were greeted by students at PS 123 Mahalia Jackson in Harlem, where Meghan read her children’s book, The Bench to second-graders. The kids were revved. One gave Harry a shout-out, saying: “That’s Queen Elizabeth’s son.” (Harry is her grandson).

Harry, sitting cross-legged on the ground, said: “It’s great to be back. We love New York.”

LAPTOP INTEL

Spies also spotted Harry carrying a laptop case with the words “Archie’s Papa” on it, with many assuming that’s what their 2-year-old calls his father. They also share Lilibet Diana, who is 3 months old. The babies are back in California while their parents travel.

The pair are documenting their trip for a rumored Netflix doc about their lives.