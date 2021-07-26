Meghan & Harry Sign Mega Book Deal

Prince Harry’s reported $20 million tell-all memoir deal is just the tip of the iceberg for him and Meghan Markle, according to reports.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry and Meghan have scored a four-book deal with Penguin Random House.

“The final contract was actually for a four-book deal, with Harry writing another ‘when his granny dies,’” the Mail quotes “an impeccably-placed source in the publishing industry” as saying.

“He had a very ‘take it or leave it’ attitude,” the Mail’s publishing source relayed. “Those involved were actually very shocked by his approach, which was to look at them coldly and state his demands: $25 million.”

Page Six sources dispute that, saying nothing is tied to the Queen’s death. Meghan is reportedly set to write a wellness-focused book. She recently published a children’s book, “The Bench,” which hit the New York Times Bestsellers list. Harry’s memoir is due in 2022.

Royals are repeatedly horrified by the prospect of the memoir, especially as it is set to drop during his grandmother the Queen’s jubilee year.