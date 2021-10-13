Meghan and Harry Head to Wall Street

After signing multi-million dollar megadeals with Netflix and Spotify, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting into the investment business, according to reports.

In a bid to make sustainable investing mainstream, they have joined Ethic, a fintech asset manager in the environmental, social and governance space. They are joining as “impact partners” and investors in the $1.3 billion firm, which creates managed accounts that invest in socially responsible companies.

They tell the New York Times that they want to normalize investing. “From the world I come from, you don’t talk about investing, right?” Meghan told DealBook in a joint interview with Harry. “You don’t have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy.”

“My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’” Meghan said.

“You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from,” Harry said, suggesting it was a natural extension to do the same with investments.

Since leaving the royal family and moving to California, the pair have signed production deals with Netflix and Spotify, Harry is writing a memoir, Meghan has written children’s books and Harry recently produced a documentary on mental health for Apple TV with Oprah Winfrey.