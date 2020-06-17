Megan Fox Spotted Smooching Machine Gun Kelly as Brian Austin Green Moves On With Courtney Stodden

Estranged partners Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are ready for their next romances.

Fox, 34, was spotted out with Machine Gun Kelly, 30, over the weekend getting handsy and kissing in L.A. The pair have done very little to quash the romance rumors that have swirled in recent months. Green and Fox officially split last month after 10 years of marriage; they share Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Green isn’t exactly sitting at home pining away either. The 46-year-old was spotted out with the 25-year-old model Courtney Stodden over the weekend. But it’s unclear if they’re in the friend zone, or something more. An eyewitness told People: “They picked up food together. Brian had already paid for food. They were not acting at all like they are together.”

Green said of the split on his podcast: “Neither one of us did anything to each other. She’s always been honest with me. I’ve always been honest with her. We’ve had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

He also said that Fox and Kelly were “just friends.”