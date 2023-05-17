Megan Fox Shares That She Has Body Dysmorphia

Megan Fox got candid about the way she sees herself in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. The Transformers star shared that she has “never” loved her body.

“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” she told the outlet. “There is never a point in my life where I loved my body, ever ever.”

The Jennifer’s Body actress added, “We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.’ They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves.”