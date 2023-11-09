Megan Fox Shares How Machine Gun Kelly Feels About Her New Book

In a preview clip from Friday’s (November 10th) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Megan Fox discusses how Machine Gun Kelly reacted to her new book of poems titled Pretty Boys are Poisonous.

“I think it helps that he’s an artist himself and recognizes that he has this outlet where he gets to experience his catharsis through songwriting, where he gets to express his pain in that way,” she says, after Barrymore asks how the “Bloody Valentine” singer supported her through her writing process.

“As an actor you don’t really have that because I’m reading someone else’s dialogue, so I don’t really get to go to work and put my experiences and my pain into my art,” the Jennifer’s Body actor explains. “So he recognized that I needed an outlet for that and when you love someone you’re not going to deny them their right to experience a relief from their suffering.”

Fox writes about abusive relationships from her past in the new book. She also acknowledges to Barrymore in the preview clip that she hasn’t always been perfect herself. “Anyone who dated me in my early twenties should probably write their own poetry book because I was not a peach,” she says.