Megan Fox Says Pregnancy At 38 With MGK Was ‘Unplanned But A Happy Surprise’

Megan Fox shared a clip of her role in the new Amazon series, Overcompensating, and shared some surprising new info in the caption. “38 years old six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise),” Fox wrote. “Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings. We do not have an expiration date.” Previously mother to three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, she and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed their daughter on March 27th. Despite their engagement and subsequent breakup in November, they remain dedicated to co-parenting. A source told People that although Kelly occasionally stays at Fox’s house, their focus remains on their daughter, emphasizing that they are not reconciling romantically or cohabitating. (People)