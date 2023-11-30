Megan Fox Reveals She Had An Ectopic Pregnancy Years Before Her Miscarriage With Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox spoke about the “tragic” miscarriage she experienced with Machine Gun Kelly in an interview with WWD published on Wednesday (November 29th). The Jennifer’s Body actor also revealed to the outlet that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy years beforehand.

Commenting on why the miscarriage with her fiancé was “much harder” than she anticipated, she said, “I’ve really analyzed ‘why was that? Why was that so difficult for me?’ Because when I was younger, I had an ectopic pregnancy. I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say because God forbid the world will be in an uproar.”

The reason, she explained, is because although she’s “been through other similar issues,” they haven’t been “with someone who I was so in love with.”

She added, “That love element really made this miscarriage really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering. So, I put it into a lot of writing.” Fox writes about her miscarriage in her new book of poems titled Pretty Boys are Poisonous.