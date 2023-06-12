Megan Fox Responds To Claim That She ‘Forced’ Her Sons To Wear ‘Girls Clothes’

Over the weekend, Megan Fox clapped back at congressional candidate Robby Starbuck, after he claimed she “forced” her sons to wear “girls clothes.” Sharing a post from Starbuck, in which he accuses her of “child abuse,” the Jennifer’s Body actress writes, “You f—ked with the wrong witch.”

“I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly youre a clout chaser,” Fox wrote on Instagram Saturday (June 10th). “But let me teach you something … Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame—never use children as leverage or social currency, especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense.”

“Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” she added. “I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here … You f—ked with the wrong witch.”

Fox’s ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, shut down Starbuck’s claims as well. “There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not,” the 90210 star told TMZ in a statement.