Megan Fox Refused To Give Pete Davidson Kim K’s Number

Megan Fox once told Pete Davison that she and Machine Gun Kelly would get eaten by crocodiles before he would get Kim Kardashian’s phone number.

The Skims founder revealed on Thursday’s (June 2nd) episode of The Kardashians that the Saturday Night Live star had asked Fox for her number months before they got together.”

Her response was, “”Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK getting eaten by crocodiles than you [do] ever getting her number. Never gonna happen. Do not ask us.”

Kardashian further explained that she and Davidson got together because they had ”a vibe” when they kissed during SNL’s Aladdin sketch. She said she ended up texting him because he ditched her afterparty and she was “DTF” because she heard he had that “BDE”.