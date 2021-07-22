Megan Fox Quit Drinking After The 2009 Golden Globes

Megan Fox quit drinking after getting belligerent at the 2009 Golden Globes.

In a video for WhoWhatWear, she recalled downing champagne while sitting with Blake Lively and The Jonas Brothers at the event. The Transformers actress said, “I went through multiple glasses of that,” before adding that she no longer dinks.

Fox continued, “I was belligerent and said a bunch of s–t I shouldn’t have said on the red carpet after that. I think I got in a lot of trouble for whatever I said on the red carpet at this event. I don’t remember why but I know that I did. You can look that up.”

According to E!, Fox told Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet, “I’m pretty sure I’m a doppelganger for Alan Alda,” before calling herself a transphobic slur. She also said that her then-fiancé Brian Austin Green didn’t want to be her date because, “he’s a man. He has an ego.”

The couple separated in 2019 before filing for divorce in November 2020.