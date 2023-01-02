Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Nick Cannon + More!

MEGAN FOX ANNOUNCES SHE’S ‘SEEKING A GIRLFRIEND:’ Megan Fox took to Instagram on Friday (December 30th) to share that she was looking for a girlfriend. Along with posting selfies in which she’s wearing a fuzzy bucket hat, Fox wrote, “Currently seeking a girlfriend. Please submit applications in the DMs.” According to People, Fox is openly bisexual, and the comments section was quickly flooded. Kaitlyn Bristowe wrote, “Sent,” while Anna Akana added, “MEGAN YOU CANT GIVE US HOPE LIKE THIS.” The Jennifer’s Body star’s fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, also commented on the post. “I don’t think you have the filing capacity for this request,” he wrote.

ANDY COHEN ASKS NICK CANNON IF HE’S PLANNING ON GETTING A VASECTOMY: Andy Cohen went there with Nick Cannon on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special Saturday night (December 31st). The Watch What Happens Live host asked Cannon if he planned on getting a vasectomy, after Cannon welcomed his 12th child to the world with Alyssa Scott earlier this month. The Wild ‘N Out host laughed and replied, “Is that what you want me to get? This is my body, my choice.”