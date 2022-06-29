Megan Fox, Laura Prepon, NeNe Leakes + More!

MEGAN FOX DEBUTS PINK HAIR TO MATCH MACHINE GUN KELLY: Megan Fox showed off her new pink hairdo during the premiere of Hulu’s Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink on Monday (June 27th). Today reports that she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, not only had matching pink hair, but pink nails to boot.

LAURA PREPON SAYS HER ABORTION SAVED HER LIFE: On Monday (June 27th), Orange is the New Black actress Laura Prepon posted to Instagram to share her abortion story—which she said saved her life. “One of the worst days of my life was when I made the choice to terminate a pregnancy in the second trimester. The devastating truth is that we found out the fetus would not survive to full term, and that my life was at risk as well. At the time – I had the choice. Everyone has their own story for seeking out this medical procedure and I empathize with anyone who’s been faced with this impossible decision. I am praying for all of us, that we can get through this challenging time and regain agency over our own bodies,” Prepon wrote.

NENE LEAKES IS IN TALKS WITH ANDY COHEN AND BRAVO: Page Six reports that NeNe Leakes may settle the discrimination lawsuit she filed against Andy Cohen and Bravo. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and Cohen/Bravo are reportedly “in the process of negotiating this issue in an attempt to avoid the time and expense of a motion to compel arbitration.”

‘SISTER WIVES’ STAR LEON BROWN COMES OUT AS TRANSGENDER: Leon Brown, the only child to Meri and Kody Brown from the reality TV show Sister Wives, has come out as transgender. On Tuesday (June 28th), Leon shared photos of themselves to Instagram and wrote, “Here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that i am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (I love both) and my pronouns are they/them. I’m finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. And that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic.”