Megan Fox Is Slammed Into Gate As Machine Gun Kelly Fights Fan

Megan Fox got caught in the crossfire at the Orange County Fair last week, as Machine Gun Kelly got into a fight with a fan. The Jennifer’s Body actress was slammed into a gate by a bodyguard while MGK and the fan threw punches.

Video uploaded to TikTok on Friday (July 21st) shows the couple leaving a ride as the altercation began. “regular day at oc fair some random guy punches mgk…” the user wrote in the caption.

Later in the day, TMZ shared video from another angle in which it appears the “Bad Things” singer threw the first punch. He also quickly came to Fox’s aid after she was shoved into the gate.